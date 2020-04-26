It is a privilege to live in a society where the newspaper can print letters from readers presenting different and opposing views on a variety of issues, including the activities of our elected officials.
While the letters from The Westerly Sun readers on both sides of an issue are well-written and convincing, they often raise more questions than they answer. Unfortunately, the opposing letter-writers are not in the same room, making it impossible to ask follow-up questions.
Since 2005, the We the People book club, a non-fiction co-ed group, has provided a forum for controversial topics and issues. To promote discussion, a book is selected on topics that include foreign policy, voting rights, immigration, privacy, climate change, AI and labor, and many others of interest to members.
Some of The Sun letter-writers have participated in book club discussions, and while it is not clear if any position was changed, the opportunity to meet face-to-face and the back-and-forth discussion has been enlightening.
We meet on the second Thursday of each month (pandemic permitting) at the Tower Street School. If you are interested in joining a co-ed non-fiction book club, please contact us at Efr360@gmail.com.
Ed and Nina Rossomando
Westerly
