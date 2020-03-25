Over the past few months, following the death of Barry Ricci, much has transpired. We have a budget that has been accepted by the School Committee, and of course, we are now dealing with the unknown ramifications of the coronavirus.
Through all of this, we have had the sound and unwavering leadership of Jane Daly. Her leadership has kept our children and staff both safe and informed. That is what a leader does.
At this time of uncertainty, it is necessary and wise to maintain constant leadership. Jane Daly has proven herself to be an extraordinary leader in this time of crisis and uncertainty.
The Chariho School Committee should immediately cancel the search for a new superintendent and appoint Jane Daly to the position. We often tell our students and children that the answer is right in front of them, staring them in the face. In front of us is Jane Daly.
Robert Cardozo
Wood River Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.