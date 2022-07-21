As if 2016-20 wasn’t torturous enough, the story in the July 13 issue of The Sun titled “Jan. 6 committee: Trump tried to tamper with one of its witnesses” sounds criminal, right up there with “grabbing them by the p***y” and the attempt to steal a presidential election, leading one to wonder if truth and justice really is the American way.
Truth delay, tooth decay as Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger receive death threats and GOP censure for trying to get to the bottom of Trump’s bottomless pit of narcissistic chutzpah. Everyone knows the Jan. 6 insurrection was Trump orchestration unlimited, with the current hearings merely an exercise in getting Americans to care about having their country stolen from them. Yeah, and the hijacked Supreme Court is mere child’s play. American civic rectitude is a tough call when more Americans can name the Three Stooges than the three branches of government and two of the seven dwarves are more easily identified than two of the nine Supreme Court members. The Jan. 6 hearings are an expensive show, which has failed thus far to get Americans to care more about democracy-destroying insurrectionists than climate-destroying gasoline. Roe v. Wade has frozen the public’s attention while Constitution v. Trump awaits the encore.
Trump’s know-no-bounds narcissism has shielded him thus far by incrementally disgusting and turning off the adults in the room, starting with an Access Hollywood tape boast followed by one sickening outrage (family separation) after another (2020 election denial). The Jan. 6 hearings are not necessarily must-see TV, but holding all Jan. 6 insurrectionists is must-see justice. The Holocaust’s “never-again” vow blares loud and clear as Mr. Trump schemes to try it all again a couple years later. Only in America?
Popularity is often the perceived value of something times the condition of the times. Mop-top Shirley Temple was cute and all, but a Depression-ravaged country was desperate for a distraction from in-your-face inescapable hardship. Mr. Trump is a nonstop liar but the smartphones provide support for anything anyone wants to believe in the palm of your hand. Delusional white supremacists somehow got their Trump cheerleader in the White House, with both parties riding a window of opportunity that decent people acrobatically try to close with one hand while struggling to hold their noses, blocking the stench with the other.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
