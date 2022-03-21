I was excited to read about the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is exactly who we need on the Supreme Court.
Judge Jackson’s credentials are outstanding, but she would also bring a new understanding to the court that would broaden its grasp of a multitude of issues and bring it closer to the ideal of delivering equal justice for all, not just the wealthy and powerful.
She is a brilliant lawyer and jurist with nearly a decade of experience on the federal bench. Her nomination would also let millions of Americans, including Black women and girls, see someone like them on the high court. For people who share her lived experience as a Black woman, this is a chance to look at our Supreme Court and know that somebody inside “gets it.”
This nominee deserves the support of the full Senate, and I urge Senators Whitehouse and Reed to vote for her confirmation. It will be a great day for the court and our country when Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson ascends to the Supreme Court bench.
Jocelyn Foye
Wakefield
