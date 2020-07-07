I assume by now, that most are aware of the anarchy and political hypocrisy inundating our country nowadays; particularity in professional sports, specifically by the National Football League (NFL). I absolutely defend the right of every American to assert their First Amendment rights, and to file their grievances in the proper forum. However, I draw the line, when their actions and words become disrespectful to our flag, our institutions and potentially destructive to America and its citizens.
America is truly a melting pot of many ethnicities, and folks of different faiths. This miraculous experiment that we call America has produced more in the way of goods, services, and freedoms, that have benefited not only Americans, but the world community in general, in all of mankind’s recorded history! Oh, to be sure, America has some scars, and we‘re presently wrestling with many problems, but to label America as a racist society is a damnable lie. America is the least racist country in the entire world.
I say enough is enough! Now is not the time to sit back quietly, and thereby endorse the disgusting pandering by a few greedy NFL owners. Now is the time to stand up and to let the NFL know who pays the bills; that I guarantee you, will get their attention more than any other outside influence.
Mine is a football family. It started with me as a kid on Chicago’s south side. Then my two sons, a brother-in-law, more recently, a grandson who will extend his football career this fall in college. Our collective competition spanned all levels. It started in elementary school, to Pee Wee football, then high school football, to college football, to semi-professional football, and yes, to the NFL. I will not sit back silently and allow a few mercenaries and political cranks destroy a sport that I love and is a large part of my life. I will fight them from my humble perch, and with my sphere of influence as best that I’m able. Today, maybe it’s just a peep, but soon, very soon, it may well be a roar. Make no mistake folks, this raging battle going on in America today, it is not just about the game of football.
Mike Latham
Pawcatuck
