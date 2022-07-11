Signed into law in March 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act is federal money that municipalities have received post-COVID with the expectation of transparency and care in allocation. Organizations requesting consideration must provide evidence-based research supporting the programs, projects and need for their respective requests. Additionally, the number of people the request will serve and demographic tracking are vital components in determining the greatest good achieved through ARPA expenditure. Richmond has/is receiving $2.3 million. Last summer, alongside Richmond Town Council Vice President James Palmisciano, Administrator Karen Pinch and Treasurer Laura Kenyon we gathered in chambers with Sen. Jack Reed. While separated by six feet and masked, the senator revealed the amount Richmond would be receiving in what became our first gathering in chambers post lockdown.
Though it may be more burdensome administratively to allocate ARPA money directly to those who have been affected most by the pandemic, it’s the task of Richmond’s elected officials to be mindful of those individuals — the elderly, unemployed, those suffering from physical and mental health challenges, food insecure families and individuals, those living in isolation and the economically devastated residents — within our community.
After several months of hearing the public requests of nonprofit, charitable and civic-minded organizations, Richmond Town Council will begin considering and allocating these relief funds to those who need them most. Many communities are being criticized for delaying allocation, squirreling the funding whose very name has the word “Rescue” in it, for another day or the hope of a new government.
I believe it is time for Richmond to begin recovering. The organizations that have requested money have cared for our community in many critical ways: health care, mental health services, crisis intervention, providing enriching physical and social programs, creating safe environments for future generations, feeding our hungry, clothing our families, responding to our emergencies and keeping our community safe under their protective wings throughout the pandemic.
I am the only sitting councilor not seeking re-election and I have but one motive and one focus: taking action to do the greatest good with the little time remaining in my term as councilwoman. Just as throughout my tenure, I have not voted or put items forward to appease special-interest groups, attempt to win favor, pander for votes or serve myself indirectly or directly. My votes have been and will continue to be honest and with the business owners, residents and taxpayers of Richmond in mind.
This council has an opportunity to begin the recovery process tonight, July 12th, at the posted Richmond Council meeting. Our actions should not be governed by potential votes in November, campaign donations or favorable social media articles. Rather, our actions should echo the spirit of what the American Rescue Plan Act was designed to accomplish.
We must recognize the value of our nonprofits, emergency services, health and wellness providers and organizations who’ve served our community throughout the pandemic as we emerge on the other side stronger than before ... together.
Nell Carpenter
West Kingston
The writer is president of the Richmond Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.