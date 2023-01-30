After more then 40 years in politics and state and local government it is my opinion that the resignation of former Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz is a great loss to Charlestown. However, before we throw the baby out with the bath water, let’s get down to where the rubber meets the road.
At the Town Council meeting on Jan. 22 when Mr. Stankiewicz resigned, several members of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance, including Ms. Ruth Platner and others, accused the newly elected Town Council of forcing him to resign. There is no question that there was strained relations between the town administrator and Town Council President Deborah Carney, so we have to ask why? It’s instructive to recall that pursuant to the Home Rule Charter, Ms. Carney was elected to the Town Council by a majority of the “taxpayers and voters” of Charlestown in 2018 and in 2020. However, the CCA also elected three of its candidates to the Town Council. They simply ignored Ms. Carney and the fifth council member, Ms. Grace Klinger. That put the town administrator in a very precarious position with respect to who his bosses were.
Notwithstanding the fact that Ms. Carney was the elected president of the Town Council, its majority would not permit her to include anything on the monthly agenda. Whenever she asked for copies of correspondence or of a memo, what she received was severely redacted. There was no reason for that other than the administrator was following orders from his CCA superiors.
Mark was a damned good administrator but, he let himself get caught between a rock and a hard spot! If there is anyone to hold responsible for his resignation it’s the Charlestown Citizens Alliance. It was their Town Council members who disregarded Ms. Carney’s requests as president of the council and arrogantly ignored the majority of the town’s electorate that elected her as president of the Town Council. It was the Charlestown Citizens Alliance that quietly kept the pressure on him to follow its directions. And it is the Charlestown Citizens Alliance that is responsible for Mr. Stankiewicz’s resignation!
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
