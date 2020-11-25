Maybe it was never a close call. Still, with the Republican Congress tacitly, if not openly, encouraging Trump’s slash-and-burn efforts to overturn the election, it would not be a stretch to imagine state and local courts caving.
But Republican judges appointed by Mr. Trump, subject to much pressure, also understood their duty. Duty is not a concept the current president has ever understood. State and local judges upheld the Constitution and threw out claims of fraud when Trump’s lawyers produced zero evidence, and worse, could not articulate “fraud” in hearings where their sworn word would be their bond.
Guardrails also emerged from calls by the community of intelligence officers and corporate CEOs to quit the charade and begin the presidential transition.
But it was our courts, and the U.S. Constitution they abide by, that prevented our falling into chaos and autocracy. Let’s never forget how Hitler and Stalin coerced the courts to do their bidding. Gratefully, our courts remain our main bulwark.
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
