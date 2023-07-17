Westerly Town Council Vice President Kevin Lowther is a wonderful person and a great addition to our council. When I hear him sing and perform his music, I am spiritually moved, no matter what he chooses to sing.
It had not occurred to me the the diversity of our community could include someone who would be affected so differently, so I am reminded that it takes all kinds to make a world.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
