“On Giving Tuesday, remember the library” (Nov. 29) sounds reasonable, but what’s unreasonable is how giving gift donations or memberships is not the simplest thing in the world. My biggest college lesson years ago was that if someone wants to give you money, you take it. Thank you. Your self membership or donation is limited since you’re only one self, but with multiple friends, family and even impressive professionals, businesses or organizations worthy of special recognition, almost everyone has multiple potential recipients they could reward with a donation in their name. I personally love the nonprofits Greenpeace and Center for Biological Diversity and don’t get how they fail to offer this simple link on their website:
1. To: Gift recipient, name and email address. 2. From: Gift giver and email. 3. Amount: Number with credit/debit card info. Send. This should be as easy as 1, 2, 3 with automatic notification upon payment to honored recipient. Hoping you’ll print this and I’ll send it to both Greenpeace and the Center seeking their adoption. Thanks Westerly Sun, and if it works, choose your gift recipient organization so I can honor you with the African Wildlife Foundation included in your choices. Bottom line is everyone wins as we advance incredible project goals and reward entities that make the world a better place while enriching our lives.
In conclusion, not sure how Giving Tuesday got started but no, we don’t need one formal day a year to consider giving, which should be our feeling every day. Yeah, and Earth Day is April 22 every year, you’re on your own the remaining 364 days and look where that’s gotten us.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
