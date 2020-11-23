During the holidays, especially, many will think of family history. It is important to have those who are knowledgeable about family history facts.
It is important to know also where to get the facts. In addition, it is important to know how to validate them.
As an activity suggestion for the winter months, identify photographs. Remember other family members and future generations may not know who they are, and where the photograph was taken. In addition, a human life involves many facets — birth, death, employment, education, family relationships, marriage and divorce, memberships, military service, political, religion and residence.
I have an interest in genealogy. However, we all have a family history, regardless of origin. I hope all maintain at least some interest in family history, even if only for health purposes, as understanding family health issues can be crucial.
I have a number of Mayflower Compact signers on my maternal side. The only Mayflower type group I belong to is the Alden Kindred of America. I descend from John Alden’s son, David. David’s daughter, Priscilla, married Samuel Chesebrough of Stonington; a number of Chesebrough descendants are also John and Priscilla (Mullins) Alden descendants. William Mullins, Priscilla’s father, was also a Mayflower Compact signer. Roger White, a fifth great-grandfather of mine, was one of the Freemen who founded Hopkinton in 1757. Roger had three Mayflower Compact signers in his ancestry: William White, and a son, Peregrine, born on the Mayflower, Richard Warren, and Francis Cooke.
In our two-state area, it might surprise many that many notable personalities have local ancestry, maybe not Mayflower descendants, but still notable. Both Boris Johnson, current prime minister of the United Kingdom, and Princess Diana’s sons have local ancestry, at least in Connecticut. In Hopkinton, President Gerald R. Ford descends on his maternal side from Hezekiah Collins, one of the Freemen who founded the town. Here are just a dozen notable people, not listed in alphabetical order, who have one or more local two-state ancestors: Presidents Warren G. Harding and Ulysses S. Grant; first ladies Ellen (Axson) Wilson, “Bess” (Wallace) Truman, Lucretia (Rudolph) Garfield, and “Mamie” (Doud) Eisenhower; actresses Lee Remick and Lucille Ball; actors Ted Danson and Don Knotts; and reformers Dorothea Lynde Dix and Prudence Crandall, the Connecticut State Heroine, and a native of the Hope Valley section of Hopkinton. I could go on!
It is important to take some note of family history. I hope all try to remember that, as the busy season events are coming up!
Happy holidays to all!
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
