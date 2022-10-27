As a career educator in my 33rd year (eighth at Springbrook Elementary in Westerly) and a parent, I implore those of you who are voting in the upcoming election to vote “yes” to Question 4 on the ballot. This is the third plan that has been proposed to the citizens of Westerly and falls within the Town Council’s $50 million cap. With the reimbursements from the state of Rhode Island, there will be little tax impact to property owners.
Your “yes” votes are the first step to a new build at the State Street School site with significant updates to Dunn’s Corners and Springbrook. The end result will be updated interiors, learning spaces and furniture and fixtures that promote flexible groupings and collaboration, updated recess facilities (with a space designed and dedicated to kindergarten play), and outdoor learning spaces.
Our students deserve updated school facilities, our families deserve updated school facilities, and our staff members deserve updated school facilities. We are overdue for state-of-the-art learning spaces that make present members of our community proud and draw new members to this beautiful community.
It is time to vote “yes” on Question 4.
Susan Martin
Westerly
The writer is principal of Springbrook Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.