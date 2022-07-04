The filing for office for November is now over and the next stage is collecting signatures. Candidates will be able to pick up papers on Wednesday and have just over a week to file them no later than July 15. For town offices, it is 50 signatures, and for other offices more. Endorsed candidates on state and local levels are on nomination papers with multiple other endorsed candidates.
To give voters a choice in the election, one should consider signing virtually all papers, unless you have a serious question doing so. Remember any voter can sign multiple nomination papers for any candidate, regardless of party affiliation. Decades ago that was not allowed, and if you were unaffiliated, and signed a nomination paper or voted in a party primary, you were a member of that party for a long time. That was changed in the 1970s.
Former Hopkinton Finance Director James Lathrop was endorsed for Rhode Island General Treasurer at the Rhode Island Republican State Convention on June 29 in Cranston. An individual with a solid financial background. I was at the convention as chair of the Hopkinton Republicans. I am again a Town Council candidate and an incumbent member of the Town Council. Those attending were state Sen. Elaine J. Morgan, who is seeking reelection, Hopkinton town moderator and now a candidate for Hopkinton Town Council Edwin James, who was an alternate delegate who got to vote, and Tina Lavigne, who is running as Hopkinton director of public welfare. Sen. Morgan, James, and I voted.
I spent two nights the previous week by interviewing federal and state candidates as a member of the nominating committee at state party headquarters.
Politics is a tough business. I have both won and lost races. Allan Fung, former Cranston mayor, has a serious chance of being the first Republican member of our congressional delegation in decades. Multiple times he has honored me by swearing me into office in Hopkinton. I do note the effort by former Rhode Island state representative Robert Lancia before the convention. While he withdrew as Mayor Fung’s opponent, he has his service to the party and in the Rhode Island House of Representatives and veterans and military, issues to note.
Those wishing to contact me can do so at 401-302-5972 or 401-326-5741 or scottbillhirst@gmail.com.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
