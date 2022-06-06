I swore I’d never become my parents with the “back in my day” stories but I find it relevant now. As a 71-year-old guy who grew up in a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio, in the ’50s and ’60s, we never worried about being murdered in our schoolrooms. Even in the tough race riots in ’68, no one thought to go shoot up a school. Yet evengelical Christian conservative Republicans refuse to deal with the ease of access and proliferation of semi-automatic assault-style weapons in the hands of idiots. When are we going to say enough? How many more mass shootings will we endure before Republicans decide enough is enough?
And yes , I single out Republicans because they are the single roadblock to a solution. The old saw about “only criminals will have guns” and “a good guy with a gun will take out a bad guy with a gun” are fallacies. The Uvalde shootings were carried out by a kid who really shouldn’t have been able to buy an AR-15. The good guys with guns stood outside the school while children were killed. Maybe Lauren Boebert or Marjorie Taylor Greene should have been there to show us how it’s done. But no matter because the Republicans will offer “thoughts and prayers” and rail about the Second Amendment but not much else. Some are still trying to overthrow the duly elected government of the United States in order to install King Donald the First to the throne. Republicans talk of fortifying school buildings like they were a forward fire base in Afghanistan, but no talk of sensible gun control. In fact, I’m willing to bet that Q’Anon is behind the push to overturn Roe v. Wade so that there will be a ready supply of children to hunt in school buildings in the future.
Other countries (Australia, New Zealand, the UK) Seem to have been able to solve the problem, yet the mightiest country in the world still stuggles. And that is sad.
John Kisch
Ashaway
