Distractions, distractions. Parking and signs! That’s all Development Services Department (DSD) Zoning official Nathan Reichart had to report on in his overview of the 89 pages of proposed zoning changes to the council at its July 13, 2020, Committee of the Whole meeting. While residents have been focusing their efforts these past months with fighting the damnable virus not slogging through 89 pages of zoning amendments, DSD staff have made it their business “to streamline the permitting process,” “to assist the community in economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis,” “to be much more business friendly,” and to comply with the new Comprehensive Plan.” Rubbish, rubbish, rubbish, all of it!
Section 2-1-9 (c) of the Town Charter specifies that the Town Council has the power “To enact, repeal and amend zoning ordinances.” Section 12-3-2 of the charter states, “The Council shall, at least every five years, review the Zoning Ordinance and Map to determine whether any changes are necessary, or said review may be made by a committee or commission authorized by the council, to investigate and make recommendations, for any proposed amendments of said Ordinance and Map deemed necessary.” A committee does not constitute town paid staff. Section 12-4-1(b) Developments Services Department (DSD) of the Charter specifies that the duties of the director is to “enforce the town codes and ordinances within the purview of the department,” not write new ones.
Shame on the seven members of the Town Council for overlooking our town’s charter, again! In this election year, not one of the six vying for reelection deserves a vote. Shame on the town manager and town solicitor for failing to advise the council on charter provisions or make the charter bedside reading. Ignore our charter at your peril! Shame on the not-so-naïve Department of Development Services staff, largely out-of-towners, whose job it is not to bend amendments in the direction of those with the strongest arm-twisting ability but in what’s in the best interests of the town at large. Shame on the DDS Director, who ignored her duty to enforce town ordinances in her purview. Shame on Planning Board members whose membership apparently means going along to get along. Shame on land-use attorneys making sure clients get what they want. Shame on administrative approvals and “rights of uses” that exclude public hearings, the abutter and residents at large.
The council has no choice but to throw out this horrific zoning amendment proposal and appoint a properly configured committee composed of residents and staff to review the Zoning Ordinance.
Hatsy H. Moore
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.