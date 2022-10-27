I write in response to the upcoming vote in Hopkinton on whether marijuana dispensaries should be allowed. I believe assumptions made in a recent Westerly Sun article need clarification.
It is understood that every elected official must seek out all potential revenue streams. Our town has a limited tax base, and like in our personal lives, every dollar counts. In the article I questioned the suggestion that Hopkinton could miss out on “millions” (of revenue sharing), according to Matt Santacroce. To clarify, based on the 3% tax that Hopkinton may receive, said dispensary would have to sell $100 million per year for that to be true. That seemed like an unrealistic number so I did some research and found that in the state’s presentation on Hopkinton’s website, 2021 annual sales for the entire state was $87M. Hopkinton’s share would be a small fraction of the 3% of that total number.
Is it “free” money? Many don’t understand the cash dynamic of the marijuana sales industry. My hope here is for folks to understand the facts, and make a more informed decision. The business owner of a dispensary, unlike other local business owners, doesn’t have the option of taking his cash sales to any bank or credit union for deposit. Options for deposit are vastly limited. Where does all the cash go? Is the cash reported accurately? Will Hopkinton ultimately, after the seller discloses sales, and the state get their cut, see their fair share?
Lastly, does this business really come at no cost to the town? Large cash businesses often come with the need for town services. Police will likely be called more frequently to support cash transfers to either avoid or respond to, robberies. Businesses that handle mostly cash or that are cash exclusively often have their sales underreported for a variety of purposes, but mainly to avoid said tax. See quote below from the Safe Harbor Financial website (shfinancial.com):
“If the current banking situation makes little sense, taxation is even more confusing. The federal government is in the curious position of taxing companies it deems illegal. Despite not having access to regular banking services, the IRS still expects income tax payments. To do so, marijuana businesses use IRS Code 280E – the code for illegal drug trafficking. Moreover, dispensaries are often depositing tax payments in cash monthly at the state level. For example, in Salem, OR, dispensaries must deposit money into a heavily guarded bulletproof site.”
Heavily guarded, bulletproof site? It’s unclear who would be paying for those guarded services, but clearly they are not free.
It is completely understandable to seek out funds to support increasing costs, and support our town’s current health and growth in times like these. It is just unclear to me if the small amount of tax that actually is going to make it to our town is worth the risks and the costs that will be associated with this business.
Phil Scalise
Hopkinton
The writer, a current alternate for the Zoning Board in Hopkinton, is a former full member of that board and a former town councilor.
