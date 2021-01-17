Steve Sullivan has one thing right in his letter to the editor (“Price has the right to express his views,” Jan. 15). We have to stop labeling people we disagree with as the “radical left” or the “extreme right.” These ad hominem arguments do nothing to bring us together and merely serve to entrench people more firmly in their views.
So I’ll get it out of the way: I consider myself a moderate independent, but I have voted in Democratic primaries and I voted for both Hillary Clinton and Joseph Biden Jr. I don’t think that should disqualify me from expressing my opinion about Rep. Price any more than Mr. Price’s vote for Trump should disqualify him from expressing his.
And, no, I don’t live in Rep. Price’s district. So I’m not going to argue here about what should happen to him. But I do want to comment on some of Mr. Sullivan’s points, because I think they are of concern far beyond one R.I. General Assembly district.
The problem with Rep. Price’s comments is not that some might disagree with his “political views.” He has every right to express them, and like all of us he had his turn at the ballot box in November. And just as hundreds of thousands of women marched in protest of Trump after his inauguration, Rep. Price had a right to go to Washington and express his displeasure with the election’s outcome.
But critics are not condemning the legislator because of his political party, as Mr. Sullivan claims. They are criticizing him for continuing to perpetuate misinformation about the election. Not only does Rep. Price believe that the election was stolen from the president, he claimed falsely that Antifa and Black Lives Matter were behind the armed invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6.
All 50 states certified the results of the presidential election. The courts found no factual evidence — zero — of fraud, whether it be ballot harvesting, changing votes or rigging software. The FBI declared unequivocally that there was no involvement of Antifa or Black Lives Matter in the insurrection on Jan. 6.
Rep. Price is being criticized for making false and reckless claims. And the Westerly Sun also should be called out for quoting his allegations about Antifa and Black Lives Matter without clarifying that the FBI has deemed them false (“Growing clamor for state Rep. Price’s ouster,” Jan. 12).
Making false statements about reality — the election’s outcome and the perpetrators behind the invasion of the Capitol — are not “political viewpoints.” They are lies. And I would consider lies to be at the very least unethical.
Let’s have the conversation about Rep. Price on an honest basis. This isn’t about tolerance. If Rep. Price believes in small government or tax breaks for corporations, I can “tolerate” his views just fine — I might even agree with some of them. But we should not tolerate people perpetuating untruths, on either side of the aisle. We saw the result of the president’s lies in full technicolor on Jan. 6, and as Mr. Sullivan would say, it was ugly.
Betty J. Cotter
Charlestown
