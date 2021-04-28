Regarding “Vehicles imperil Biden’s climate goals” in the April 24 issue of The Sun: How nice to see Biden has a climate goal to save it (vs. the former guy’s goal to destroy it) that comes with a most welcome change from offshore drilling to offshore wind farms, which plays right into Rhode Island’s’ hands(“New facility to build wind turbines comes to port in Providence” in the April 16 Sun). Rhode Island jobs will not only build the 228-foot long facility but will be followed by permanent turbine construction jobs. Perhaps an unintended consequence of Cape Wind’s moronically vain scenic delay, preventing Massachusetts from developing America’s first offshore wind farm but allowed Block Island to claim this honor, leading our country to its inevitable future, Donald J. Trump notwithstanding. Thanks short-sighted Cape Codders! Replacing America’s carbon-intensive reality, running from transportation to agriculture, is a massive undertaking, but “the longest journey begins with the first step” and we can’t let the impossibly perfect prevent the necessary good.
The world has every reason to be skeptical of this country’s sincerity after Trump’s Paris climate walkout, which perhaps motivates Biden to aim for the impossible. How nice to see the United Mine Workers, which once represented a half million workers, accept today’s market and economic reality that coal is not coming back. They’re concentrating not on preserving coal, but “Preserving Coal Country” (released April 19), which seeks help for West Virginia and eastern Kentucky that’s devastated not by any “war on coal” but the technological progress in natural gas production, then enormous reductions in solar (89% since 2009) and wind (70%) costs that has everything to do with market forces and nothing to do with climate change, irrespective of the climate change benefits. During the 2020 Democratic Party primary battles, Biden deftly got around the divisively progressive “Green New Deal.” Despite not being an early adopter, the “Green New Deal” has morphed into “Build Back Better,” or the $1.9 trillion infrastructure bill, that, surprise, has no Republican support. Zero. But Trump’s Republican wreckage has made it difficult for them to simultaneously deal with the fallout and mount an effective opposition that provides all rational world citizens a sigh of relief ... SIGH!
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
