Rhode Island may be 37 miles wide and 48 miles long, but it has a coastline of over 400 miles, making us extremely vulnerable to the catastrophic effects of climate change. Communities throughout the state have experienced the wrath brought on by more intense and frequent storms, resulting in extensive flooding, sea level rise, loss of electrical power, danger to our safety, and an overall assault to our well-being. Rhode Island and New Jersey have even earned the distinction of being known as the fastest-warming of the lower 48 states according to the Washington Post/Climate Institute of Analysis.
Scientists have repeatedly stressed that if we want to have a livable planet for our families and future generations then it is imperative that we make every effort to reduce our carbon footprint to Net Zero by 2050. While tackling climate change can make many of us feel hopeless, there are actions we can take today to avert the catastrophic consequences we will not be able to reverse.
The U.S. transportation sector has become the largest contributor to the emissions of CO2 annually. Our energy consumption needs continue to rely on the extraction and burning of fossil fuels. By improving our driving habits such as avoiding vehicle idling when not in motion, transitioning to electric vehicles, and using public transit whenever possible, we will improve the quality of the environment in our communities. A gallon of gas is equivalent to 20 pounds of CO2 when burned and releases up to 40 harmful toxins into the air we breathe.
The Rhode Island Legislature recognized the urgency to pass the Act on Climate, now it is up to you to reach out to your state senators, representatives, and the governor to demand that they act now to implement this important piece of legislation since our lives depend on it!
“The truth is: the natural world is changing. And we are totally dependent on that world. It provides our food, water, and air. It is the most precious thing we have, and we need to defend it.”
— David Attenborough
Sharon Gold
Jamestown
