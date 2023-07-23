In the dark days of late February 2021, it was widely expected that Ukraine would fall to the unprovoked invasion of the Russian Federation. Yet, that did not come to pass. The overwhelming courage and intense will to survive held off the Russian onslaught from what seemed to be a pre-ordained victory. The Ukrainians’ perseverance saw them through that darkest time. So did Western aid.
Every time the Russians introduced a new armed capability to the ground in Ukraine, the West reacted responsibly, by providing the Ukrainians what they needed to keep up their fight. The newest piece of weaponry being supplied to the frontlines of democracy are “cluster munitions,” which the Ukrainians have used “quite effectively” in their quest to reclaim occupied eastern areas of their nation, according to White House spokesperson John Kirby.
Ukraine has not asked for this incursion on its sovereignty, which has quietly raged since 2014, nor has it asked for its citizens to be tortured and targeted by deliberate Russian war crimes. Nor has it even asked for direct “boots-on-the-ground” aid to protect its people from these blatant crimes against humanity, it has only asked for the capability to defend itself by itself.
The moral imperative is clear, so clear that a number of nations, ranging from the militarily hesitant Germany to the historically neutral Sweden have given Kyiv unprecedented lethal aid. The nations willing to stand up to Russia are fighting not just for Ukraine, but for the poorest who Russia indirectly assaults as well. Ukraine’s agricultural bounty has long helped to feed those nations most vulnerable to food insecurity, with much of Africa becoming reliant on Ukrainian crops. Yet, the Russians have specifically cut off this food from leaving Ukraine, firing artillery at these crops and treating them like weapons of war.
Nor is this simply a “proxy war” endeavor to prop up a corrupt puppet government. Ukraine is a genuinely democratizing nation that has made an impressive effort of choking out its government’s historical corruption. The government even went so far as to detain the President of a prominent defense manufacturer for corruption. They have tackled waste within their own ranks as well, partially declassifying their defense procurement budget and seeing the departures of ministers who slowed military procurement. There can be little argument made that Kyiv is not providing evidence of progress.
Neither the US nor the free world she leads can sit back as a nation striving for democracy is assaulted by a larger, tougher, and anti-democratic foe. It is imperative that the United States show Russia it cannot swallow its smaller neighbors, and at the same time shows vulnerable nations they can safely democratize. No one is advocating for US or NATO soldiers in Ukraine, but they have a part to play in protecting the free world. Democracy and international liberalism are not guaranteed. They must be defended. The US can and should continue to defend them in Ukraine.
Nick Fizzano
Hopkinton
