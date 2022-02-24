Soon upon us will be the annual meeting of the Chariho Regional School District at the Chariho Middle School on Tuesday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. Each town must have a certain number of qualified voters for quorum purposes. I urge Chariho voters to attend. My concerns at the moment are for a need for an outside management study of the district done by a qualified and disinterested source. The study results do not need to be implemented but could be a great resource and tool in making district decisions.
I do have concerns about the Maddie Potts Field House being financed by any funds the towns are getting because of the pandemic. The three towns would be best to focus on neglected items in general government like town buildings and property, police, public works, recreation and other things. It seems more appropriate that any funds needed for the Maddie Potts Field House should be part of the school district budget. That would appear to be a non-recurring expense of the district and not be part of the “maintenance of effort” requirement. I do not know the current “maintenance of effort” number and how much in the proposed budget and current is a non-recurring expense. Voters need to remember that you only vote on the bottom line of the budget and not line items. So in the current 2021-22 school budget adopted in April of last year the School Committee still has the ability to move line items around. Edwin James, Hopkinton town moderator, will be moderating the annual district meeting.
As a Hopkinton Town Council member I will be attending our first town budget workshop on Monday at our town hall. Local Republicans are putting on a tri-town Chariho meeting that evening. Non-Republicans are welcome. That meeting will be at the American Legion, 22 Whipple Drive, Charlestown, off Route 2 in Kenyon. It is planned to start at 6 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. There will be guest speakers on topics. Topics will include school budget and what they mean for future taxes; CRT and masking issues; and questionable actions and the patterns of teaching. This information is based on a flier prepared I am referring to. Remember, the actual referendum where all Chariho voters can vote is April 5, 2022.
Those interested in running in Hopkinton as a Republican in November can contact me at 401-677-9503 or scottbillhirst@gmail.com. I chair the Republicans in Hopkinton. Hopkinton has three School Committee seats this election cycle and other offices.
In closing, let’s hold the Chariho establishment accountable. Remember the dictatorial style of the current chair of our Chariho School Committee. We all deserve respect. The ambiance of the School Committee toward the public speaks for itself! Our public schools need to be more transparent in what they are up to!
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
