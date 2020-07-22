“Florida’s death toll could approach New York” in the July 15 Sun draws unfair comparisons, despite the misleading similar-state inferences. New York’s worst days (April 10-15) were in COVID adolescence when the severity and protective measures were very new to the country and lockdowns, mandatory face-covering and social distancing seemed so third-worldish.
As it turns out, COVID and Trump are identical in their one-dimensional nature. COVID exclusively cares about warm body hosts, while Trump exclusively cares about the political implication to himself. Nothing else.
But thankfully, New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo took the science seriously, respecting virus warm-body lust that pays no heed to geographic, political, personal or philosophical boundaries that Mr. Trump specializes in. Every person, place and thing in (t)his world from Hillary Clinton, Russian election interference, worldwide pandemic, voter rights, the United States Postal Service, environmental destruction, deregulation, human rights, etc. only exist for political-prop exploitation that consistently makes him look bad. Thus the “fake news” invention that’s invoked repeatedly as the defense mechanism to discredit the truth as freedom of the press gets strangled, leaving Fox “News” to fill the void.
A democracy requires voters to choose their politicians, but the Republican Party transition to the Trump Party employs gerrymandering, voter suppression and restrictive voting practices designed to allow politicians to choose their voters. Mr. Trump has evolved into a party unto himself, prompting the comment “I didn’t leave the Republican Party, the Republican Party left me.” I hope up, down and all around the ballot, voters will “reward” us all Nov. 3 by continuing the 2018 midterm Congressional tsunami, washing RINO (Republican In Name Only) imposters back to the swamp where they belong. “When the looting starts the shooting starts” demonstrates limerick sensitivity. Well “When the lying starts, the voting departs,” as Amerticans continue suffering through a mind-numbing north of 16,000 lies since taking office, cresting now at one lie every hour! It’s horrifically perplexing how Trump could have any votes at all.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.