Regarding “Republicans need to dump Trump if they want to win,” an opinion piece in the May 27 Sun ... shhhh, not so loud! Who in their right mind wants the Republicans to win, especially after The Sun’s May 12 story, “Trump appeals to his base,” detailing the CNN town hall horror show. U.S. citizens have fought and died to advance freedom (Iraq War, dubbed Operation Freedom (not Operation Oil?) notwithstanding) but Republicans’ idea of freedom kinda sorta departs from the Oxford dictionary’s definition of freedom: “The power or right to act, speak or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint.”
Freedom, like the ocean, has a special significance to our great state of Rhode Island, considering Roger Williams was driven by freedom when he established our brand in June 1636. Oh there’s freedom, but dissent won’t be tolerated where state governments are free to eliminate women’s right to bodily autonomy, assault weapon manufacturers are free to sell their weapons of war to everyone, state legislatures are free to deny their citizens the right to vote for anyone they choose where Republicans gerrymander to choose the voters, millionaires and billionaires are free to anonymously donate however much money they feel is necessary to buy a politician to concoct tax-cut laws to their favor, border security personnel are free to tear immigrant families apart, setting up children for a lifetime of trauma.
We really have a remarkable country where the unquestionable 2020 Trump loser attempts to overthrow the government, causing deaths and costing taxpayers from $1.5 million to $1 billion, which may or may not include the cost of thousands of hours of distracting investigation, identification, prosecution and prevention with trauma, lost respect and trust reduced to collateral damage. And now he’s coming back for more? The Republicans cast their lot with indicted Trump, selling their soul to the devil? Maybe, but stuck between a crock and a Trump place, truth is stranger than fiction where Republicans can’t stop their standard-bearer, birthing the stop-Trump Lincoln Project and interparty rivals walking on eggshells trying to navigate around minefields that can explode at any time, anywhere over unknowable tinder boxes.
We live in extraordinary times where the once unthinkable marijuana acceptance, sports betting legalization and assault weapon availability create essential service tax revenue that might allow an “anonymous” billionaire to pay a lower tax rate than their secretary. Joe Biden is not much of an appealing candidate, just ask Brandon, but unlike Trump, he’s not the most unappealing candidate, which helps explain Biden’s marginal popularity soundtracked to Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” conclusion: “I can’t take it anymore!”
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
