Zoning is important only for those who want the most tried-and-true system of preserving property values by prohibiting inappropriate land uses and encouraging appropriate neighboring uses. In rural situations where shared values are strong, zoning is often of little or no importance. With a mixture of urban and rural villages, Westerly is perched on the horns of a dilemma when it comes to amending the zoning codes. Westerly is not alone when it comes to zoning and its impact on its residents.
Prior to establishing/amending zoning codes, communities comparable to Westerly in size and make-up have chosen to ask every resident how they want their town to evolve. Towns, with their residents in mind and not just special interest groups, have employed townwide survey questionnaires and consultants to analyze the results and formulate recommendations. However, in the case of Westerly, the council has taken an “it-knows-best” approach to amending the current zoning code. In following this procedure, the present Westerly Town Council has removed the residents from the process of amending the zoning code. In so doing, the Town Council has produced a polarizing effect.
The proposed revised zoning code presently being put forth by the Council is a complex document. Compounding the situation is the sheer size of the document. Due to the document’s size, complexity, and interconnections, it is difficult to change. Therefore, there is a reluctance to accept recommended revision once the document has been completed and advertised. In addition, to recommend an intelligent and compelling change, it would be necessary for the author to duplicate the committee’s efforts.
Rather than take an incremental path to Westerly’s changing demographics and housing needs, the Town Council’s all-encompassing change strategy fails to anticipate or consider the unintended consequences sure to emerge from such a sweeping approach. By its own admission, the town cannot adequately enforce the current zoning code ... who then is going to enforce the proposed revision? Thus, in addition to parking and sidewalk issues, the expanded zoning changes will guarantee years of endless council debate and discussion.
The proposed revised zoning document appears to be the answer but, the initial question is unclear. Will the current proposed zoning changes be worth the effort and, if so, who will benefit? The apparent gain of the proposed zoning change seems to accrue only to special interests. Given the above, if the upcoming public hearings are perfunctory, then what purpose is being served by their continuance?
Jim Angelo
Westerly
