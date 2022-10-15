I know the title elicits thoughts of physical cruelty and this is not my intent. I am sure all of the committee loves children, personally, or they would not be trying to get elected or working “hard” in trying to “help” our student population. But when we look at the facts and the latest 6-0 School Committee vote, we see a much different story.
Superintendent Dr. Garceau has been coddled and blanketed by this Westerly School Committee since he began his tenure in 2018. During that time, with most of the major committee members still present, you would hope to see improvements in the lives of our school students, and he has maybe helped to raise graduation levels to 92.8% which is his highlight, but sadly, only 45.6% are college ready. Unfortunately, just last week, Dr. Garceau is being heavily rewarded again for his administration’s inadequacy to prepare or innovate for our school studies. Currently Westerly Public Schools has slipped to only 54% of elementary students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 50% tested at or above that level for math. Also, 51% of middle school students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 33% tested at or above that level for math. And 59% of high school students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 43% tested at or above that level for math.(US. News and World Report, Oct. 14). More than 100 students are going out of district and more for regular student learning than special education. This is a far cry from over 65% of students being proficient or higher in math and reading in 2012 and 2013.
In the last 10 years we have seen a terrible drop in all levels and Dr. Garceau has been at the head of this decline for four of the last nine years. Yet Dr. Garceau has seen a raise of over $17,000 plus benefits and stipends since 2018, making him the highest paid superintendent per student capita in Rhode Island. As a fair comparison, Superintendent Javier Montañez of Providence is paid $200,000 with a 3% COLA (Providence Journal, Sept. 5). Moreover, the School Committee was so afraid that Dr. Garceau would leave that he gets extended not once, but TWICE in less than 14 months, meaning we have him through June 2026.
I do not know about you, but with the current Westerly School Committee at the head of these decisions, can you see how they could be hurting our kids? Your decision and your vote is needed in changing this tide of inadequacy and mediocrity in our Schools. Dr. Garceau has been a great leader in keeping things status quo but I think you all know we deserve better and hope that your votes in November reflect this.
Kevin Plunkett
Westerly
