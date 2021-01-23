Is the porch coming back? I remember the porch. Kids left their toys on them. After dinner you had coffee on the porch. We lived in a different world back then. We never pulled the blinds down and hid behind them at dusk.
The porch was considered another “room.” You washed it down weekly. There was a a table and — oh yes — lemonade and homemade cookies. You talked about everything. Dad’s day, your school day, and mom’s day. Sometimes you got in an argument.
The conversation these days is the state of the world today. What has happened? Our cars have alarms, our doors have dead-bolts. We are afraid of adults and children. We all want our “old world” back. How do we get there?
A path leads to our front porch. It was more than just a place to hang out. It was a place to learn how to act and trust others. We belonged to a group of people who meant so much to us. I miss that!
Gloria Birchell
Westerly
