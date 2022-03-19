I am so sorry to shock you with that headline, but at this time I am seeing things in our world and locally trend toward the danger of the democracy of government and I cannot keep my mouth shut any longer. If you look at the Feb. 14 Westerly Town Council regular meeting minutes, I am disgusted that by a 4-2 vote our Town Council voted to send questions on the ballot for a referendum planned for early May. Per the meeting minutes and The Westerly Sun, “One of the most controversial questions will ask voters to approve four-year terms for the council and to stagger the terms. Councilors are currently limited to two consecutive two-year terms. Under the proposed change, councilors could only serve for eight consecutive years and would be required to wait before running again.” I am pleased that Councilors Overton and Cooke, as well as several residents, have publicly expressed concern that the council’s push for a May referendum on council terms appears self-serving. Unfortunately with the 4-2 vote it was voted to go to a May referendum, which will cost Westerly thousands to hold, and it is coming out of your pockets.
Let’s be clear — the council’s statement for why this is necessary is because the voters on the 2015 charter revision referendum were “confused in their voting”! I guess good practice would have the council see what the results were from those resolutions of the referendum. If we simply look we have two: #9 — (Resolution of the Town Council adopted Aug. 4, 2016) “Shall section 2-1-1 of the Charter be amended to alter Town Councilor terms of office from two (2) year terms to four (4) year staggered terms? Approve — 3,940; Reject — 5,926. Further, and most importantly — Question #10 — Resolution of the Town Council adopted Aug. 4, 2016) “Shall section 2-1-1 of the Charter be amended to impose term limits for Town Councilors to no more than two (2) consecutive terms with the Council electing a president every two (2) years?” Approve — 7,061; Reject — 2,807.
So in two consecutive referendum questions there was a resolute 66% rejection for the four-year town councilor terms and 60% approval for two-year and two consecutive term limits for Westerly Town councilors. PERIOD!
So ladies and gentleman of the citizenry, do you now feel your rights, votes and wishes are not being followed and you were “confused by the ballot questions?” I think not, and now you are going to pay for this 4-2 vote, which could allow our Town Council to run again ... as “Town Attorney William Conley Jr. has said, current members of the council would be eligible to run for an additional four-year term if voters approve the change.”
Please voice your disgust and your angst toward those four members that voted for the May referendum. Their self interests, their belief that over 60% of the citizenry is “confused,” is costing you foolish money so they can have another term, PERIOD. In Russia this may be acceptable and cheered. In Westerly this is disgusting and should be fought tooth and nail in our democracy! Remember, you get the Democracy you vote for. In this case, I hope everyone votes.
Kevin M. Plunkett
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.