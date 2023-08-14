Looking for good news in the Nation & World section of The Sun? Live locally, think globally, and I say we have a winner with Aug. 4th’s “good news” in wolf’s clothing: “Saudi Arabia extends its cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day.” Supply and demand determine oil/gases prices, with quite the world stage poker game exposing incredible dynamics:
1. U.S. gas prices might play a significant factor in 2024 presidential election where none of the likely candidates is particularly liked;
2. In the wake of Russia’s Ukraine invasion that spiked oil prices, the U.S. has asked Saudi Arabia to increase production to lower prices;
3. Oil is the fossil fuel climate-killer ringleader. The U.N. urgently warns the world to end fossil fuel use and transition to renewable clean energy, and how cooperative for Saudi Arabia to cut production that will increase prices and reduce demand in an effort to save the climate? Yeah, and then you woke up;
4. 9/11 exposed Saudi Arabia to be anti-progressive and ultra-regressive, with 15 of the 19 (78.9%) hijacking terrorists possessing Saudi Arabian passports. Women’s autonomy: In the U.S. it’s their body, in Saudi Arabia, it’s their head, as women blasphemously shed head scarves;
5. “As the World Burns”: July was the hottest month ever and this is just the beginning. The ecoloon era has ended, the climate crisis era has begun. Change is inevitable but let’s hope this broad statement does not apply to our climate. You’re great climate, don’t change.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.