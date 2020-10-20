Records indicate that the Westerly Town Council stood up the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) in 2015. Until most recently the CPAC has labored in relative obscurity, to the point where it failed to comply with R.I.G.L. Section 45-22.2-7(d). The Westerly Town Council, town officials and the CPAC failed to notify the Town of New Shoreham on Block Island that the Town of Westerly was in the process of preparing a complete rewrite of the town’s Comprehensive Plan. The Rhode Island Comprehensive Planning and Land Use Act requires all municipalities to coordinate land uses with contiguous and other municipalities. Westerly and Block Island share the same resource, the fresh water aquifer that flows from the White Mountains to Westerly and Block Island.
Block Island residents and visitors obtain their drinking water from ground water, wells and fresh water ponds on the island. The main source of fresh water on the island is the fresh water aquifer. Since the Westerly Town Council has sent the proposed new Comprehensive Town Plan back to the Planning Board for more work, it appears that now would be an opportune time to adhere to the requirements of the state Comprehensive Planning and Land Use Act.
At a minimum, and in light of the Island’s challenges to obtain clean drinking water, the Town of New Shoreham and the residents of Block Island should be notified and offered an opportunity to participate in Westerly’s efforts to formulate a new Comprehensive Plan. As a contiguous, albeit distant, municipality, The Town of New Shoreham and the residents of Block Island can always refuse to coordinate land use with the Town of Westerly. The only way for Westerly to comply with R.I.G.L. 45-22.2 and to ascertain the thinking on the Island , is to formally ask.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.