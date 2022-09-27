I am not a climate scientist, nor will I pretend to be one, so I offer the following remarks as my opinion.
A recent survey, which appears in Environmental Research Letters, shows over 99% of peer-reviewed scientific articles support anthropogenic climate change. The authors conclude, with a high degree of “statistical confidence,” that humans are responsible for “contemporary climate change.”
Furthermore, most of our prestigious scientific societies, such as the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the National Academy of Science, support the position that recent climate warming trends result from human activity.
Since the preponderance of scientific evidence supports ACC, l believe it is time to turn our attention to developing a comprehensive economy-wide climate change policy. Finally, as an economist, l recommend including carbon pricing among our policy options.
Gerald R. Visgilio
Westerly
