Maybe ego underpins cult-like political support. “My judgment is great. Bad things are said about my candidate. Good judgment would see the truth. Therefore, these things must be fake news.”
Principles and values are abandoned to always give permission to continue support. Evidence of corruption and poor character is dismissed as not as bad as others. Even the candidate’s on-record statements are interpreted to mean almost anything except what was said. Each supporter will act as if they know the candidate better than any whistleblower, former associate or distinguished military general. Even as it becomes clearer to others that a candidate is unfit, ego is driving supporters to entertain even more wild justifications for bad behavior.
Conspiracy theories provide supporters with a detour away from any awareness of their bias and give permission to dismiss whatever is reported in the future. Any new accusation can be explained away as part of a secret smear campaign.
We now see cult-like allegiance to a vulgar, insincere, unrepentant, draft-dodging, veteran-disrespecting, power-abusing, womanizing man with autocratic aspirations. But unlike the 1990s, when those exact things were said about Bill Clinton, now the conservatives don’t seem to mind or even notice that they’ve been flipped. With clickbait news and social media as the breeding ground for conspiracy theories explaining away the corruption (while explaining nothing), this new American religion is a well-built echo chamber with ego as the foundation.
David Benn
Westerly
