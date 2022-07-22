Recently, the Westerly Sun ran a lengthy article about the development of the Winnapaug Golf Course, and at a recent Planning Board meeting the details were finally revealed. While the neighborhood strongly supports the Jack Nicklaus redesign and the hotel that would accompany it, the actual plans paint a strikingly different picture than what was offered in the news article. Winn Properties’ presentation on Tuesday mentioned that a building of the same scale as the Ocean House (which has 75 rooms and suites) wouldn’t fit on the property, however the Winnapaug plan includes a 150-room hotel along with approximately 75 condos/suites scattered throughout every possible inch of available land on the course.
The presentation then continued with pictures of a resort at Disney World along with several other major golf resorts in the country that they will try to emulate. While these resorts are beautiful properties, they were designed and built as stand-alone entities and not just dropped on top of an existing golf course surrounded by numerous homes. The Comprehensive Plan recently adopted by the town allows for a hotel as an “accessory to the golf course,” but 225 rooms with suites offered like Airbnb rentals hardly meets that criteria.
Does Westerly want to be Disney World? Do we want a rental community inside of a neighborhood? Is this a good move for the community where it’s already difficult to book a dinner reservation and the roads are overly crowded in the summer? The Planning Board tabled a decision on a requested zoning change until another meeting on Aug. 2. Anyone who thinks this type of development is not in the town’s best interest should attend that meeting and voice their opinion.
John Fritz
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.