Less than 500 words, but I’m not wasting one on Mike Latham’s March 26 silliness that Joseph Light’s letter “Trump needs to be removed to save us all” answered magnificently. Did everyone see the Light?
Trump’s motivated to save the stock market, regardless of the toll on human life, with a sham economic collapse suicide concern juxtaposed with a complete suicide disregard via guns and by veterans. Will the world-leading U.S. COVID-19 infection total lead to passing Italy’s staggering 10,000 death toll?
Perhaps it’s too much to ask the president to help keep Americans safe and healthy, but is it too much to ask to help keep us alive? Before containment necessities, why Trump is the worst possible answer to this pandemic: Pandemics sow confusion, and we need medical expertise, but Trump’s from-the-gut modus operandi that the Jan. 20 Washington Post reported “Trump made 16,241 false or misleading claims” — a.k.a. LIES — since taking office leaves the confidence needle stuck, immobilized at less than zero with the over-70 crowd not collateral damage to get the Dow over 25,000. Trump’s lies have accelerated, with 2019 surpassing the combined first-two-year lie total. His 2017-18 lies killed our democracy, while this year’s lies kill our citizens. Earth to Trump: Lies are a bad thing, despite your political life, which has been inseparable from them, with accountability not the blame game.
Containment necessities: International experience is proof of isolation for the immediate necessity to stop a pandemic! If we can 3D-print guns, can we 3D-print masks that might save our front-line medical saviors? Korea and the U.S. both discovered their first COVID-19 infections at same time. Korean response: Immediate widespread testing and effective isolation as necessary. U.S. response? Trump’s January comments: “It’s totally under control” and “It’s one person coming in from China.” February: “Pretty much shut down” and “going to disappear like a miracle” (we talking the virus, Latham or Trump?). Google the month, Trump and the quote for truth verification.
Ever the legend in his own mind, Trump claims our current world-record 123,000 cases (this was true yesterday but will be higher by the time you might read this) is a wonderful tribute to our remarkable testing. And is our 2,200-plus death total, doubling every two days and now surging because of the president’s early dismissals, another milestone to be proud of?
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
