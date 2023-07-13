It is typical that a meeting of the Westerly Town Council be opened with an invocation of some kind. Usually, it is a request by a Town Council member for prayer for someone in the community who may be ill, or any variety of other reasons. An invocation, by definition, is:
The act or an instance of invoking, especially an appeal to a higher power, or
A prayer or other formula used in invoking, as at the opening of a religious service.
In both cases, either God’s name is used directly, or at least He is referred to. Such was not the case at the Westerly Town Council meeting on July 10, as Town Council Vice President and Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition member Kevin Lowther used this time to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” aka, “The Black National Anthem”. To say that this was over the top and out of line is an understatement. He hijacked the invocation.
I have been to dozens of Town Council and School Committee meetings, and have never heard the National Anthem of the United States of America sung. Ever. Or “America the Beautiful.” Both of these songs are inclusive of Americans from every race, color and creed. Lowther’s “invocation,” as another so appropriately phrased it, “excluded all but black people and was, by its very nature, divisive.”
I wonder whose “victory” Lowther was singing about in the last line of the song. Was it a prayer for victory in World War II, Korea, or Vietnam? I don’t think so. Again I ask, “Whose victory?” I always thought “we” were “us,” that an invocation was supposed to be inclusive, not exclusive. After all, this is what ARC’s leaders, April Dinwoodie, Leslie Dunn, and Lowther continually hammer us with. How inclusive they are. How much they care about our entire community. Right.
Where in this “invocation” was the name of God invoked at all? The answer is never. Not once. Therefore, this was not an invocation, but a racist stunt, in my view. What’s next? Will we be pledging allegiance to the BLM flag or the TQ++ flag instead of Old Glory?
This was an embarrassment. A travesty. It should never have been allowed. The politicization of the invocation is wrong. If Town Council members cannot properly treat the invocation period as designed, but instead choose to weaponize their two minutes in the sun, perhaps they should abandon the invocation altogether. Just a reminder, however: This country continues to be one nation, under God, not under ARC, any particular race, or any political party.
Those up there on the dais would do well to remember this.
Robert J. Chiaradio Jr.
Westerly
(1) comment
Every person who delivers an invocation is free to offer the blessing in a way that is meaningful to them. Many of us have heard Native American invocations, for example. Even though the hearers may not all relate to such prayers, we stand respectfully until finished.
The Black National Anthem is actually a pretty nice song. The victory, obviously, is about Black people rising out of slavery and becoming equals with everyone else. I'll celebrate that.
Perhaps you would have liked to hear verse 3 of the song where God's praises are freely offered up. Here are the lyrics. And by the way, it's just a song. Let everyone calm down and let people sing it whenever they want.
Verse 3
God of our weary years,
God of our silent tears
Thou who has brought us thus far on the way
Thou who has by Thy might
Led us into the light
Keep us forever in the path, we pray
Lest our feet stray from the places, our God, where we met Thee
Lest, our hearts drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee
Shadowed beneath Thy hand
May we forever stand
True to our God
True to our native land
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.