Two industries have us totally in their grip: insurance and cable TV.
Insurance is the industry that concerns me the most; for while TV may seem essential, auto and homeowners’ insurance truly are essential.
In today’s litigious and increasingly disarrayed world, going without sufficient insurance coverage can wipe out a family’s net worth.
So yes, it bothers me that premiums go up every year, like clockwork. One year, my auto insurance was hiked so alarmingly, I called to find out why: my record was spotless — no accidents, no traffic violations. What gives? The answer I received: My insurer had suffered losses, and the pain needed to be passed on to policyholders. “Then why not penalize bad drivers who had contributed to the losses?” I asked. Apparently, soaking those drivers would not ensure the insurer enough profit that year. Plus, it was too hard, I was led to believe, to differentiate. The premium increase would be levied across the board.
In what business other than a near monopoly can this kind of bad business be practiced? Good drivers, bad drivers, everyone is penalized.
My gripe these days has nothing to do with the kind of price hikes every insured individual is made to bear. It has to do with shadier practices. It has to do with sending bogus bills to policyholders for relatively small amounts; amounts most policyholders will not question, yet amounts that in aggregate increase a greedy company’s bottom line.
In my own experience, I have twice received a bogus bill from the same insurer. Despite two threatening letters warning that if I did not pay up, my policy would be canceled, two letters threatening to send bill collectors my way, charges were eventually dropped: the charges were never legitimate.
Many policyholders, especially seniors like myself, faced with losing auto coverage, or facing a bill collector, might just put the money in the mail. I do not tolerate wrongdoing so easily.
More broadly, I shake my head that we have reached a point where capitalism, a reasonably good economic system, has totally run amok.
So many companies these days don’t just want to make a decent profit, they seem bent on vacuuming up every available penny, and find ways to do it.
I suspect these companies, like my insurer, build algorithms into their profit models forecasting the extra revenue gained when X percentage of the gullible, compliant public pays whatever bills are proffered, no questions asked. Or, charges are slipped into automatic pay programs that the credit card holder may not notice. Or, the charge on a subscription subject to automatic renewal is hiked precipitously. Or, merchandise ordered online and paid for is never delivered. These practices are not strictly illegal; but they smell; and they are wrong.
Such practices are even more egregious if seniors, who may not scrutinize their bills or online transactions, are specifically targeted.
I’m afraid Caveat Emptor is the only way forward.
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
