I attended the forum for the candidates for Town Council held at the Westerly Town Hall sponsored by the League of Women Voters on Oct. 13. I was impressed by Kevin Lowther. I had heard him speak before at School Committee meetings that had become quite heated. He demonstrated the ability to speak to difficult issues but he also was able to disagree without becoming disagreeable. He has served on the Zoning Board. His military training and experience is evident in his bearing and his desire to serve. I was also impressed with Joy Cordio. At one point in the forum she passed on one issue, commenting that she didn’t have enough information to speak on that particular topic. I found that refreshing. She did speak passionately on other topics, especially the need for more affordable housing.
I was impressed by Ed Morrone’s support of Kevin Lowther’s candidacy. My bias toward the Democratic candidates is already obvious, but there was a real sense of comradery among them. I have also met other candidates who have inspired me. Leslie Dunn is running for School Committee. Her work as a local activist is evidence of a desire to serve. She is one of the leaders of ARC, the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition. I first attended the protests that began in response to death of George Floyd. These gatherings were becoming more and more angry. I felt it in the tone of the chanting.
The group underwent a change in my opinion when April Dinwoodie arrived and the focus became “peaceful” protest.When I arrived one Sunday and saw my friend Madeline Labriola speaking about her training in Kingian nonviolence, I knew that the group was moving in a new direction. Madeline has been working for peace and justice for more than 40 years. Leslie Dunn is leader of this group. Her presence and dedication over these past few years has been an inspiration to me. I know that as a School Committee member her priority will be our kids. Some candidates began coming to speak at our gatherings on Sunday morning . Victoria Gu spoke of her parents immigrating to America. This resonated with me. My grandfather arrived here in the early 1900s with $25 to his name. She spoke of her experience as chair of the Climate Resiliency Commission in Charlestown. Her Harvard education in computer science and economics, her experience in software engineering and data analysis make her an ideal candidate. She has worked tirelessly to reach out to the people of our area.
I am so inspired by people like Kevin Lowther, Joy Cordio, Leslie Dunn and Victoria Gu who aspire to public service. We need people dedicated to the common good of all — now more than ever.
Frank Pendola
Bradford
