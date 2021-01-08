I am an ordinary American, and I spent Wednesday wondering how four surreal, lawless years have climaxed with the president of the United States urging insurrection. His fevered supporters stormed the Capitol to protest an election result that no one in authority found fault with, not even the president’s Justice Department.
This sad, sorry culmination to 245 years of the American experiment may be the inevitable outcome of our becoming a cheating nation. Understand, I’m not a political scientist: this is just the view of an average woman on the street who loved the country that was.
Donald Trump didn’t start this downward spiral: we’ve been cheaters for a while, in both big and little things. Coffee was sold in the same-size cans, same price, only minus 2 ounces of product. That’s where fine print comes in. Then, minus Glass-Steagall, financial institutions could play fast and loose, including playing with our bank deposits in the stock market. And who knows how long Congresspeople have been exempt from insider trading laws?
Enter Donald Trump, a charismatic con man. His entry into the political arena spelled big money for a lot of people, unfortunately not for the people who became his bedrock. Friends of Donald, corporations friendly to him, Fox News and other media outlets, members of Congress, they all got flush. Who’s to be unhappy? And his fundraising prowess! Without this, Republicans looking for reelection, meaning every Republican, would have continued to treat him as the pariah they saw originally.
Then this president became squirrelly: Foreign intelligence to the Russians, black-mailing the Ukraine head of state, who knows what else. But now, the Republicans were in too deep. Plus, what’s so bad about undemocratic, cheating behavior, even behavior undermining the U.S. Constitution, when the money is still flowing? They could have curbed all of this at the start. Only, they didn’t. It mushroomed. Recently, Republicans in Congress refused to recognize Joe Biden as our President-elect — fearful of The Donald taking their jobs. Some, like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, hoped to pick up Trump’s base by mimicking Trump. That all led to storming the Capitol.
Savvy media companies who made hoards of money effectively brainwashed millions of Americans. The untrue messaging they’ve broadcast has convinced millions of Republicans that Donald Trump is a staunch constitutionalist. Sounds absurd, I know. Only, probably 40 million people truly believe this. The same folks who believe the 2020 election was a fraud — i.e., the result of cheating.
Our future will turn on beating back a cheating culture.
It will also turn on hard-wiring circuit-breakers: ceilings on campaign financing, curbs on the Imperial Presidency. Donald Trump was close to engineering an autocracy, ironically with the support of folks who would be most damaged. Harsh penalties on demonstrable lying by public servants would also be nice. And Congressional term limits.
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
