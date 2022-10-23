The Honorable Westerly Town Council:
“Last evening the hearing on the proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance was postponed due to a ‘procedural error.’ A procedural error, like grandma’s nightgown, covers a lot. May I ask, what specially constituted the procedural error/s besides something to do with planning (per the Town Solicitor)?”
This email was recently sent to the Westerly Town Council. There was no response, how predictable. After four years in office not one of the councilors spotted the procedural error/s. After the council ordered the hearing regarding an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to be advertised and a date of the hearing specified all came to naught due to a procedural error/s. So much for institutional knowledge, as this Town Council has professed to possess.
Whether it is paralysis by analysis or procedural errors, either way it all amounts to inertia. History illustrates that when major decisions are to be made months turn into years. And so, on Monday, Oct. 24, this council meets for perhaps the last time. Scheduled for this last meeting are two very significant zoning decisions waiting in the wings. At the risk of attributing too much credit, it appears that the council’s game plan was to schedule both important hearings on the same date. Perchance the council has anticipated that the multitude of objectors in attendance will become exasperated and exit the meeting. In any event it remains to be seen if this council exits without making a decision/s.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
