In “Resident alleges Westerly schools teach critical race theory” (May 16), reporter Dale P. Faulkner describes the quest of resident Robert J. Chiaradio Jr. to expose the indoctrination of students.
For months Chiaradio has been attending School Committee meetings and requesting curriculum documents to prove the schools are teaching critical race theory.
Although school officials have provided him with the high school’s Program of Studies and other online curriculum information, he is still not satisfied with their denials, seeking a list of all textbooks and library books in the schools.
What is going on here?
Chiaradio has become caught up in a national fervor over critical race theory, an academic argument that posits that race is a social construction. All across the country, legislators (including here in Rhode Island) have proposed to ban the teaching of this theory on the grounds that it creates division and espouses Marxist ideas.
In Imprimis, the newsletter of conservative Hillsdale College in Michigan, Christopher F. Rufo of the think tank Battlefront argues that any discussion of social justice is critical race theory in disguise. Its proponents, he claims, want nothing less than to overthrow capitalism.
As long as I have been alive, conservative activists have been waving a red flag over what is taught in the schools. In the 1960s, communism was the target; in the 1970s and 1980s, it was secular humanism. Critical race theory is the new threat.
The merits of critical race theory should be subjected to public and academic debate. But whenever someone labels an idea so pernicious that it cannot be discussed in the classroom, I become suspicious.
Throughout my education I was exposed to many ideas. As an undergraduate I took a class taught by a literal communist. Studying the economic theory of Marxism did not make me a communist any more than taking health classes in high school turned me into a secular humanist.
What I did learn in high school, college and graduate school was to use my critical faculties to evaluate all ideas. When we remove books from libraries or legislate what can be taught in the classroom, we deny students the ability to become critical thinkers.
The danger is not that our students are being indoctrinated. The danger is they will not learn how to explain and apply intellectual theory — and criticize or condemn it when warranted.
Without those skills, they become as susceptible as Mr. Chiaradio to the propaganda of the moment.
Betty J. Cotter
Shannock
