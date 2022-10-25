Public schools should never be used for political indoctrination, and parents should be in control of subject matter.
For example, teaching that climate change is not real or that it is not the result of human activity is political indoctrination. These anti-scientific ideas are promoted by industries with a vested interest in fossil fuels, and they are broadcast by their lackeys in politics.
Banning books in school libraries because of political content is itself political indoctrination. Libraries enable the free exchange of ideas, nothing more. The availability of a book does not constitute an endorsement of it.
Whitewashing our nation’s history is political indoctrination. In most of the world, ethnic, sectarian and racial hatred is part of the landscape. The United States is probably unique because we have fought these evils so tenaciously. The struggle hasn’t been pretty. We should be proud of the struggle, and be proud to carry it forward.
Any insinuation that Trump won the 2020 election should be met with summary dismissal. This is political indoctrination of the worst kind. It is a cult teaching not based in fact which seeks to subvert the Constitution. No patriotic American should tolerate it.
Albert Gerheim
Westerly
