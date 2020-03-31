We have a chance now to work on what God created us to do: Love one another, do one another and share what he gave us. Is this so hard?
This is like a new beginning, our chance to get close with our families. Our children. Nightly dinner together is a start. Listen to our children’s concerns that sometimes come out in a wisecracking way. Start slow with love, patience and good feelings about what you say or do.
This is also a great opportunity to stop rushing through life. To rest, to respond as parents, as neighbors should ... stop complaining, be positive, not negative. Start listening and not filibustering about what is said or printed or on TV. Take the opportunity, work on the things, situations, that we are too busy to address these days.
Have a heart, give a hand. Show our God that we do appreciate all that he does for us and will do more if we pay attention to his whispering, in our ears, in our hearts.
Stop kicking each other around and check out our own immediate situations. Just say “I’m sorry” and do what we are supposed to do.
I am 89 years old now, and have been truly a pain in the neck to family, friends and others. Some forgave me, some did not. So be it. I have paid the price in many ways by rejection and hostility. But you know what, I asked God to help me make amends, make it right, change my thoughts. I have worked hard, prayed a lot, as we all can do. Come on, we can do this. What’s wrong with prayer? If you or I don’t like what the people say or print, or their attitudes, we we really have to tear into their doings or not doings? Really, check outselves out first.
Really, folks, this is a wakeup call. This is not the end of it all, it can be a new beginning, a new way of life. As you know, we are commanded to love one another. We don’t have to appreciate their ideas or opinions. However, our respect and non-judgmental thinking would help. Working together is so important.
Show our God we are sorry and work with him to correct our errors. Ask his favor upon us and wisdom to do better.
By the way, if anyone is not happy with my letter, it’s OK.
Please pray for our country, for the world, and for me too. I’ll take prayer any day.
Be assured, someday we will all be together ... all Christians and other denominations as well, all nationalities, all who have done their best to serve, which is happening, and not to be served.
Geri Nadeau
Westerly
The writer is a resident of Westerly Health Center.
