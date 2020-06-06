How can I, a white person, help?
This question has been running incessantly through my mind.
In this town, it is easy to feel isolated from the grave injustices occurring in our country, as Westerly’s population is 91 percent white. However, we cannot ignore the harsh realities the black community confronts every day. Black people are three times more likely to be killed by police than white people. In 2019, black people were 13 percent of the United States’ population yet accounted for 24 percent of the 1,099 people killed by police.
Systematic racism permeates the justice system, health care, incarceration and education. The institutions we have relied on for centuries turn a blind eye to the disproportional murders and social immobility that minorities must overcome to survive in the United States. The issue of dismantling seemingly impermeable structures extends far beyond the sole grasp of my white hands. It will take the hands of all white people to hold up, honor, advocate and vote for equitable transformations in our nation.
The inability to recognize white privilege obstructs the chance to invoke change. We must acknowledge white historical advantages and use them to help the black community by believing and validating their struggles.
And so, if you’re like me and wondering what you can do, donate to the Black Lives Matter Movement, engage in uncomfortable conversations, and protest against police brutality. Commit to eradicating the racial dichotomy in American society. White silence is not an option.
Adrianna Turano
Westerly
