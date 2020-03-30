Keeping in mind the challenging days in which we now live, this suggestion is humbly offered to all who enjoy writing to the editor and exercising the liberty to do so: Could we all take time to look around us, in our wonderful community and beyond, and take note of some or all of the dedicated, hard-working, risk-taking, selfless people of all ages, who have put themselves, for our individual, community and corporate good, at the forefront in the battle of the coronavirus and its impact on our community, state, nation and world . . . and put our writing desires and talents to work to write editorials about them, their accomplishments as well as the costs to their own lives?
We all know that in our main media sources as well as in the unlimited social media sources, there are plenty of people who will take time to criticize and place blame, justified or not. They can well cover any opinion(s) we may have, and which are not really necessary to duplicate. It is unlikely that any one of us, intelligent or creative as we might be, has written or could write anything of this manner that has not already been voiced in publication or communication of some kind and available to us all.
And, is not appropriate to ask the editor(s) of the Westerly Sun this same question regarding their own editorials and those selected from other newspapers, as well as their selections of political cartoons (whose artists are never held accountable)? Could our community newspaper rely on the reporting of the Associated Press articles included in each issue of the paper to present the happenings of the nation and world, and leave it to them, for this time, to inform us (as if we might need more information than our phones, computers and televisions can and do provide)?
Could we all take lessons from many of our community leaders, to try to make our town (and newspaper) of Westerly unique, expressing positive and helpful thoughts and words, looking for ways that each of can reach out to others, to make known the virtuous deeds of others and to be part of a community that lifts spirits and encourages everyone in this time of challenge, concern and suffering? Let’s give it a try.
Frank Perrin
Westerly
