Hallelujah! I’m celebrating because so many good Americans voted for democracy; not because the Democrats won this or the Republicans won that. I’m also celebrating because so many good Americans voted to reject the politics of grievance, divisiveness, and hate that Donald Trump nurtured.
But this is only the beginning of rolling back six years of corrosive, unconstitutional practices by elected officials. Has anyone noticed, for example, that no loser has yet claimed a fraudulent voting outcome? A loss, in these mid-terms, is a loss.
Maybe, finally, we are rejecting both extremes of left and right, and will move to the center. This is the only place where legislation that serves all of America and Americans can be crafted.
Legitimate gripes have fueled the discontent that festered into Trumpism. Those gripes, including uncontrolled illegal immigration, need to be addressed, or we’ll face another test of democracy, then another.
We need immigrants. We cannot, though, allow open borders. Trump’s base of blue collar workers are legitimately angry at losing their jobs to undocumented workers. But, then, to rub salt in their wounds, they’ve also been forced to pay for medical and educational services for these immigrants. Since illegal aliens lack any legal standing in this country, they have no right to receive tax-payer funded services. Nonetheless, they do. That’s wrong.
Racism is also a factor in inciting anger against illegals. This is harder to mediate; but focusing purely on the economic issues, the choice becomes as simple as: do we want democracy, or are we willing to risk it in favor of showing unbounded altruism to people entering the country illegally. While these individuals have their own legitimate needs for a safe haven, they do not have squatters rights to the United States.
So many other pressing issues divide this country. Many turn on the clash between conservative and liberal viewpoints. But let’s take one forward step at a time. An honest mid-term election is a terrific start.
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
