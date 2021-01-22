I appreciate the moderate tone of Pam Salimeno’s Jan. 19 letter to the editor explaining “what the right is angry about,” but take issue with some of the content. Ms. Salimeno writes that the Washington Post called for impeachment “19 minutes after Mr. Trump was sworn in,” implying he was never given a chance. But the evidence of Mr. Trump and his associates’ wrongdoing and foul play was mounting throughout his campaign for president. Let’s not overlook the fact that some of the key players who facilitated his rise to power have been convicted in criminal cases. Were it not for the presidential pardon, many more of them would now be behind bars.
The formal impeachment inquiry was launched Sept. 24, 2019, more than two years after the inauguration, in response to an incident involving evidence of Mr. Trump’s pressuring the Ukraine government for personal gain. The subsequent Mueller investigation uncovered a number of impeachable offenses tied to Mr. Trump, and the House ultimately impeached him. That the Senate did not convict him is a reflection of the power of the president, not of his innocence.
I think what many people sensed about this president from the start was fully evident in the way he handled his defeat in this election, ultimately urging his supporters to raid the Capitol in an attempt to forcefully stop the democratic process. What he has displayed in his denial of the election results and subsequent encouragement of insurrection are undisputable — that his personal failures exceeded his abilities.
Penny Parsekian
Westerly
