I’m writing this letter today in support of keeping the 20-year lease term on the WBLQ AM radio tower. This tower has helped so many people and businesses in our area over the years. It can mix in with the Westerly Marina property design no matter how it is redesigned. Chris and his crew have been here for the community over and over during storms power outages. It is time the Town Council showed their support to WBLQ.
Tom Nall
Westerly
