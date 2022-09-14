I am writing in support of the Winn LLC Winnapaug Golf Course Restoration Project.
The concerns of those opposing the project most likely will diminish when they become more familiar with the design companies involved in the restoration.
The Nicklaus brand is synonymous with excellence in golf course design. Jack Nicklaus has a generational approach to every one of his 425 resort projects spanning 45 countries worldwide. Take a look at the stand-out contributions he has made and visit www.Nicklaus.com.
Union Studio Architecture + Community Design is an award-winning architectural firm in Providence known for their responsible development practices. They are obsessed with accommodating human activities and accommodating the environment in which they live. I think they will capture your imagination as well. Check them out at www.UnionStudioArch.com.
The Donald Ross Society counts Winnapaug Golf course as one of its members and has been working with Winn LLC to accurately preserve the golf course Donald Ross designed in 1922. Winn LLC takes that stewardship very seriously. For more information see www.RossSociety.org.
I encourage those who would like to learn more to explore these sites and see why we are so excited.
Gaye Penney
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.