The recent action done on Tuesday, July 11, of the Chariho School Committee replacing their audit firm seems to be desirable, and the chosen replacement is acceptable. Auditing firms need to meet the approval of the state auditor general. While there appeared no problem locally with the audit firm just replaced, their recent sanction by the federal securities and exchange omission is of concern. I commend the School Committee for their action and particularly note the contribution of Tyler Champlin, a certified public accountant and School Committee member from Hopkinton, in dealing with this matter. I attended part of that meeting but did not speak.
The annual meeting of the Ashaway Fire District is held on the third Thursday in July at 6:30 p.m., which this year is July 20. Officers are elected and the budget is voted on. Unlike town budget votes, the fire district allows you to vote if you are a taxpayer in the district whether you reside in the district or not. The venue for the meeting is the Ashaway Fire Station. It needs to be remembered that the two fire districts in Hopkinton are separate from the town government.
The recent death of Lowell Palmer Weicker Jr., who held local, state and federal offices in Connecticut, is notable locally ancestrally. A direct descendant of Walter Palmer, one of the four Stonington, Conn., founders, Weicker is not the only Walter Palmer descendant to have been a Connecticut governor. There are multiple others. Internationally Boris Johnson, former prime minister of the United Kingdom is perhaps the best-known Walter Palmer descendant and he also descends from Palmer’s son-in-law, Thomas Minor, another Stonington founder. The family best known as Palmer and Minor descendants has to be the Baldwin brothers, Alec and his siblings.I have talked to Stephen Baldwin, one of the brothers, in the past.
In closing, many notable people have local ancestral ties. I am composing this on Wednesday, July 12, 2023; and can be reached at scottbillhirst@gmail.com; and in addition 401-439-5120.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.