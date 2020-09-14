Every few years I am inspired to write a few words to the community to express how fortunate I feel to be part of the Charlestown Surf Rescue Team.
In years past, I have written to you lauding the cheerfulness, competence and character of the 40 seasonal employees hired to serve the public as beach attendants, beach managers and lifeguards at our two surf locations and at our small pond in Ninigret Park. They truly are leaders of the next generation and they cause me to be more optimistic about our collective future.
In 2017, I submitted a photo depicting Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service members training beach personnel on the proper steps to effectively utilize the automated external defibrillator to save a life during sudden cardiac arrest.
In August 2018, three town beach lifeguards were credited with taking swift and decisive actions to return a heartbeat to a woman who had dropped lifeless to the sand next to the head chair. The hours of joint training between CARS and CSRT had saved a life! These vital trainings are conducted selflessly by volunteers of CARS; many times after an intense overnight shift responding to emergency situations in our busy seaside resort community. That is a noteworthy and amazing fact.
The 2020 beach season was one where COVID-19 hung over us like the fog that persists when the warm, humid air lingers. Credit is due to Mark Stankiewicz, town administrator, and Vicky Hilton, director of parks and recreation, as they hired all seasonal employees early and were the first in the state of Rhode Island to authorize that our beaches open full-time. This decision was a gamble fraught with risk and thus not without controversy and criticism. Hours were spent planning risk-reduction protocols, beach parking was reduced by 50% at Town Beach, a professional company was hired to sanitize beach pavilions and bathrooms daily at Ninigret Park, to name a few of the costly policies instituted to provide the safest experience for residents and out-of-towners alike.
I wish to salute the Charlestown Police for their calm, friendly approach during a season where turned-away beachgoers and their reactions to our young staff was on average more vulgar than normal. From the constables directing the traffic jams that far surpassed COVID-19-induced reduced capacity, to officers called to support/ coach our young leaders on the front line, they performed admirably. On behalf of all of us at the Charlestown beaches we thank you for making us feel safer!
I cite the following two examples to illustrate. One day a manager at Blue Shutters called dispatch to ask for support regarding two cars that had blown thru the exit, spinning rocks and gravel. Officer Majeika responded and took charge. His body language was one of strength and one of calm. He projected an air of positive resolution, and once he was satisfied all people involved understood their actions were not tolerated and that no damage had occurred they were released with a warning. At Town Beach I witnessed Lt. Kidd encourage/engage two young brothers to investigate his cruiser. They were with their mom, from Cranston, and here for a week of fun and sun. The boys were reluctant to approach his car. You could not see Kidd’s smile due to a mask, but it was clear as the boys’ timidity dissipated Kidd’s love for his profession shone through bright. The boys’ first day at our beach was a memorable one! Mission accomplished.
To close, I steal a Steve Stolle line penned earlier in the season in praise of our amazing young staff. “Charlestown beach personnel’s deportment makes it easy to respond to them with a correspondingly good spirit,” he wrote. “I am as grateful as I am proud of them.” I extend that gratitude to all contributors (many of whom performed their duty in relative obscurity) to a very successful 2020 beach season that almost was not.
Bill Clarkin
Charlestown
The writer has been a summer assistant for the Charlestown Parks and Recreation Department for the past 10 years.
