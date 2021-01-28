Why are we surprised? Hardly a day goes by that we don’t read in the newspaper or see on TV a case of schoolyard bullying, sexual assaults, large-scale theft driven by out-of-control gambling, mass murders, pedophilia, or any other crimes against mankind. Take schoolyard bullying for example. Our children are taught by example. Abusive parents bully their children both physically and emotionally. TV programs show attorneys bullying witnesses. Out-of-control police are frequently caught on camera bullying suspects.
Why are we surprised at the frequency of sexual assaults? Young and old alike are bombarded by Hollywood and advertising that sexual irresponsibility is OK. You cannot turn on a soap opera or situation comedy without bedroom scenes or sexual innuendos. Take a look at movie listings in your local theater. You are going to find the majority of the films are either R-rated or PG, with a few G ratings if you are lucky.
Why are we surprised to read about the person in our community that has embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from his or her employer to feed a gambling habit? Or hear someone that blows his paycheck on lottery tickets before he gets home? The casinos and lottery groups spend millions of dollars on advertising to encourage us to gamble. Excessive gambling has destroyed countless numbers of marriages and families.
Why are we surprised by each new discovery of a pedophile in our community? Pornography is readily available on our computers, leading book stores, municipal libraries, and worst of all, adult book stores, protected by our Supreme Court’s misinterpretation of the First Amendment to the Constitution. I don’t mean to give pedophiles a free pass for having this garbage on their computers or acting out their fantasies. They should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. But why are we surprised when the perpetrators are wading in a cesspool of pornographic filth? There are those that would defend their subscriptions to Playboy, etc., saying that they subscribe for the articles and not the pictures. They would say that the magazines have no relationship to sexual misconduct. That is like saying that the flame from a match has no relationship to a forest fire.
Why are we surprised to read about a woman suffering from a horrific beating at the hands of her husband or live-in boyfriend or the mass murderer that kills strangers in a movie theater or classmates and teachers at a school? Is it a coincidence that four recent mass murderers owned a copy of Stephen King’s book “Rage,” about a high school senior that attacks a teacher with a heavy wrench? After his expulsion, he retrieves his gun from his locker, starts a fire, kills two teachers and holds classmates hostage before being shot and disarmed by the police.
Why are we surprised to read about the number of legal abortions in our country? According to figures I obtained off the computer, there are in excess of 862,000 abortions annually in the United States. We have less than 400,000 deaths from COVID-19 during this same period. Abortions are an elective medical procedure. COVID-19 deaths are not. There are eight states plus Washington, D.C., that allow abortions for any reason. Babies being aborted can and do feel pain.
Why are we surprised when tens of thousands attack our Capitol building? It would be a great day when we don’t have these ugly surprises.
Robert G. Sylvestre
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.